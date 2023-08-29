Flooding is the main concern on Tybee Island, according to emergency leaders

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency management leaders are keeping a close eye on Tybee Island as coastal areas are on high alert for Idalia’s arrival.

Folks living on Tybee are getting their sandbags ready.

That’s as both the Tybee Island Fire Department and Chatham Emergency Services says their main concerns are flooding, downed trees and power lines. Both agencies say they’re ready for what Idalia may bring to the island.

Fire Chief Jeremy Kendrick says they are flying red flags on the beach because of high rip current risks.

They’re encouraging folks living in homes closer to the ground to prepare for possible flooding.

Kendrick says they will close Highway 80 if it begins to flood and becomes a safety hazard. He says the city has protocols in place to face any challenges.

“If we start seeing where people are having issues on the island we’re going to start addressing those issues. Our city is ready. We’re prepped,” said Tybee Island Fire Chief Jeremy Kendrick.

The CEO of Chatham Emergency services Chuck Kearns says they will be keeping a close eye on Tybee and Burnside Island as they are more prone to flooding. He wants to remind people to watch out for downed power lines.

”People need to stay away from wires down and wires down in water especially because they could be live and that water could be live as well with electrical currents. Those are the two biggest things we worry about,” said Chuck Kearns.

Kearns says their crews will be stationed on Tybee. There is no mandatory evacuation, but you are asked to stay home for your own safety.

