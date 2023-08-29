GDOT preparing to close bridges on Wednesday, including the Talmadge Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation is preparing to close some bridges in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

GDOT will be closing the Talmadge Bridge in Chatham County at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. GDOT will also close the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Glynn County at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Houlihan Bridge in Port Wentworth will be closed to maritime traffic at noon on Wednesday. But vehicular traffic will be allowed to cross the Houlihan Bridge.

The closures will remain in place until further notice. Once the hurricane and its storm impacts subside, an extensive inspection of the bridges will be performed, according to GDOT.

Following inspection and clearance to reopen to traffic, GDOT will issue an update.

