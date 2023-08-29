Sky Cams
GEMA shares what you can do to prepare ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts

By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’s Simone McKenny spoke with Lisa Rodriguez-Presley from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to learn more about how people can prepare for Hurricane Idalia.

Rodriguez-Presley recommends making a ready kit to have available during the storm. You will want to include the following items among others.

  • Water
  • Non-perishable food
  • Radio
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Local maps

Here is a link to the full list of the recommended items. For more information check out the full interview below.

Download the WTOC News and WTOC Weather apps to make sure you have the most up to date information during the storm.

