GEMA shares what you can do to prepare ahead of Hurricane Idalia impacts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’s Simone McKenny spoke with Lisa Rodriguez-Presley from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to learn more about how people can prepare for Hurricane Idalia.

Rodriguez-Presley recommends making a ready kit to have available during the storm. You will want to include the following items among others.

Water

Non-perishable food

Radio

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Local maps

Here is a link to the full list of the recommended items. For more information check out the full interview below.

