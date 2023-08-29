Sky Cams
Hilton Head Island airport director urges visitors to check for changes to flights

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Preparations are underway across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as the storm approaches.

With Labor Day weekend nearly here, a good amount of vacationers were out here enjoying the ocean and sand earlier Tuesday. Many of them trying to leave before the crowds of the weekend though, could run into some issues thanks to hurricane Idalia.

The director of the Hilton Head Island airport says the decision to cancel specific flights is made by the airlines themselves, pointing out that we don’t have to be feeling the effects of Idalia here for flights to be canceled if it’s hitting somewhere else.

What is up to local leaders on Hilton Head is shutting down the airport as a whole and WTOC is told sustained wind gusts of 35 miles an hour is all it takes for that to happen.

“That could have an impact on hanger doors that are open that could be stuck open with the wind. It could impact airplanes that are tied down on the private side so everything has to be double checked, and double secured. So that’s when we get into safety issues, you could have debris flying around at that point.”

If you do have a flight Wednesday, Rembold recommends downloading your airline’s app, saying they should alert you as soon as any changes to your flights are made.

