Overnight shelters to open for Idalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless is opening overnight shelters for anyone who needs a place to stay during Idalia.

The overnight shelters will be at the following locations:

Saint George’s Episcopal Church located at 15 Willow Rd., from 8 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 30 through Thursday Aug. 31 at 8 a.m.

Saint Michaels All Angels located at 3101 Waters Ave., from 8 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 30 through Thursday Aug. 31 at 8 a.m.

Come As You Are Deliverance Ministries located at 4429 Skidaway Rd., Wednesday Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. through Thursday Aug. 31 at 8 a.m.

Additional beds will be available at the Salvation Army and at Union Mission.

If you need help with transportation on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., call 912-790-3400

