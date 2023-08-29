Residents living on barrier islands in McIntosh Co. urged to evacuate ahead of Idalia

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Hurricane Idalia approaches McIntosh County is expected to be impacted by the storm.

It was a packed house in the McIntosh County Emergency Management building Tuesday as leaders from different public safety divisons got a briefing from the National Weather Service.

Ty Poppell, the director of McIntosh County EMA says they’re preparing for flooding, wind damage, and power outages.

“We’re gonna have some trees down. It’s a given with any tropical storm force winds coming through. We haven’t had any real big winds in the last couple of years, and I’m afraid this one is gonna push down a couple more trees,” Ty Poppell said.

People living on the barrier islands are under a voluntary evacuation to the mainland..

The department of natural resources has halted ferry service to Sapelo island..

Poppell says anyone that’s still there, needs to hunker down.

“Supplies and securing stuff in the yards that could blow around and become a projectile in high wind would be the best way to get ready, plus sandbagging any areas they think could get flooded.”

That goes for people on the mainland, as well.

Poppell is urging those that are staying in McIntosh County to shelter in place- and be aware that emergency services will likely be suspended.

”Through the entire event, there will be no emergency services once the winds stays at a steady 35 miles an hour or better. We also urge them to after the event, conserve water. Don’t run sprinkler systems. Don’t go wash your car after the event, until we’ve got everything back in order.”

