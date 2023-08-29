Savannah-Chatham Co. schools move to virtual learning due to Idalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most of the school districts in our area have either decided to close or move to e-learning due to the threat of Idalia.

One of those school districts is Savannah-Chatham County.

Public school students in Savannah-Chatham County will learn online and stay out of the classroom Wednesday and Thursday as Idalia inches closer.

“If a student is not able to access the internet, or computer, or the electricity may fail in the home, students will be provided with alternative learning assignments to overcome those connectivity challenges,” said SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Denise Watts.

During a news conference Tuesday, local leaders warning residents about the possibility of heavy rain and power outages from Idalia.

The City of Savannah is set to declare a state of local emergency starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“We will have strategic crews placed in water resources and stormwater to make sure that all of our tide gates and pumps are operational,” said Savannah City Manager Jay Melder.

Right now, Chatham Emergency Management says the agency is in a readiness phase and has been closely monitoring Idalia’s movement since Saturday.

Officials there have regularly talked with other local agencies saying that any decisions to close roads or bridges because of flooding and winds will come in real time.

“There are no bridge closures planned right now. That will be an at time decision. If the Georgia Department of Transportation or local enforcement determine that any bridge in Chatham County is unsafe, then they have the authority to close that bridge at any particular time,” said Dennis Jones, the director of Chatham Emergency Management Agency.

As shoppers flock to buy essentials at local grocery stores and Idalia approaches, emergency crews are urging people to be prepared.

“This is a dangerous storm.”

“Be aware. Stay engaged. And make sure you have all the information you need to make informed decisions for yourself and your family.”

All Chatham County government offices will be closed Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.