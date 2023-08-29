Sky Cams
Savannah Police advises drivers to stay off roads during Idalia

savannah police
savannah police(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in Savannah is also bracing for Idalia.

The main message from the Savannah Police Department Tuesday was if you don’t have to be on the roads during the storm...don’t be.

The department says the goal during Idalia is to not only keep the public safe but also keep officers who might have to respond to storm related calls safe.

SPD’s emergency manager says at a point when tropical force winds become sustained, some police and fire crews will be pulled off the road for their own safety.

SPD says there is no set wind speed that would force them to stop responding...rather it would be a game time decision.

However, the department says they try not to pull all officers...only in areas seeing those sustained tropical storm force winds.

“For example, if the Southside is getting a lot of wind, we’ll pull officers off the street in the Southside, they may still be riding in the northeast precinct. It’s for their safety. It’s for the safety of our equipment, our people, and for the safety of our community. We don’t want to have an officer wrecking into a house or something like that. It’s for everyone’s safety at that point. We hunker down, we ride out the storm, and as soon as the winds die down, we’re right back on the streets again to patrol,” said Sgt. Jason Pagliaro with Savannah Police Department’s emergency manager.

The department says it is staffing up for Idalia.

Officers say the best thing you can do to help first responders is to not be on roadways unless absolutely necessary.

And just Tuesday afternoon, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson posting on Facebook that a curfew will go in effect in the city beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday lasting until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Mayor Johnson says police will enforce this curfew as necessary with the goal being to keep people off the streets during a potentially life-threatening weather event.

