Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport will post Idalia updates on social media

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport says the airline you’re flying with is the best source for updates Wednesday.

The airport says they’ll update social media pages as they get new details from airlines.

Cancellations due to weather are up to each individual airline.

If you’re planning to fly Wednesday they say pack extra snacks in case of delays.

Shops and restaurants at the airport may be closed even if airlines plan to keep flights going.

