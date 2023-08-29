Sky Cams
SCCPSS shifts to virtual learning due to Idalia

(Matt Cardy | Getty Images)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools will close in-person learning and shift to virtual learning on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Officials say, students should log on for independent online learning through our on-line learning platforms including Brightspace, D2L, Microsoft Teams, and/or Google Classroom. 

Teacher support times will be made available for your child through various online communications.  Students should refer to their school-provided Choice Board if they are unable to access online learning platforms during this virtual shift. 

After the storm passes, SCCPSS Maintenance crews will assess any damage to schools and school grounds. 

Schools will re-open on Tuesday following the Labor Day holiday.

