Tybee Island residents filling sandbags, getting supplies ahead of Idalia

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A decent amount of people living on Tybee Island have out with their shovels preparing for the expected flooding coming with Idalia. Folks have been making food runs as well.

Trenton Spencer and his buddies doing what they can.

“To keep the flooding out, keep the water out.”

Before Idalia makes its way here, Spencer says the sandbags they’re filling at Tybee’s Memorial Park aren’t only for themselves.

“Not every neighbor can take care of themselves. So, if you can sit there and help out your neighbor, that’s what you do. That’s what neighborhood is.”

And even with some rain, their fellow Tybee Islanders also took part.

Just up the street at the island’s only grocery store, Tybee Market, some folks are stocking up.

When asked “you getting ready for the storm?

A resident said, “I am.”

But they still have plenty on the shelves for those in need.

“So, we’ve had a lot of people come in today. We got water stacked up all over the store.”

Matthew Pearson has been working here for 18 years and says this is the first year they will have generator during a major storm.

He says they are staying open until around 6 p.m. tomorrow to make sure people living here and visiting have what they need.

“They may be from up north and they’ve never experienced storms like this before. Some people want to come sight see and we’re here for everyone to get their last minute things done and try to give them advice on what we know,” said Pearson.

Tybee Fire Chief Jeremy Kendrick reminds folks to take this storm seriously, because it can change any time.

“Prep your homes. Have your water and your dry goods available. Have your cell phones charged up. Buy those portable chargers, flashlights and be in preparation that you know that there is a storm coming. Go ahead and prepare for it,” said Chief Kendrick.

Chief Kendrick says they’re mostly worried about flooding and downed power lines. He says highway 80 will be closed Wednesday night if it’s flooded and unsafe.

Leaders say if you’re in a low lying home, you should be even more alert for flooding.

