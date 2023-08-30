American Red Cross prepares for the arrival of Idalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Red Cross has been working around the clock gathering supplies and getting crews in place for the arrival of Idalia.

“We have been doing this a long time so we respond to about 60,000 disasters annually so we are very experienced,” said Maria Center with Southeast Georgia American Red Cross.

As the landfall gets closer and closer, the American Red Cross has already put its boots on the ground in Florida, and has teams in Georgia awaiting for the go-ahead.

“We have 400 - a little over 400 people on the ground disaster responders we have truckloads of supplies pre-positions around Florida.”

According to the Red Cross, they currently have 45 specialty trucks, 100,000 ready-to-eat meals, and shelters with the capacity to house 20,000 people all on the border of Florida.

“Those who are responsible for reaching out to disaster workers have been on the phone and contacting people for the last several days so we have literally been working around the clock.”

The Georgia Chapter has gathered 100 of their disaster volunteers to jump to wherever they are needed.

“We have a pre-landfall shelter set up in Camden County and we have workers who will be going there and we have people in headquarters which I believe is in Macon, but we have people who will go where they are needed and when they are needed.”

The American Red Cross says that they have already had conversations with chapters around the country to make sure shelters and hospitals are fully stocked in case roadways become blocked off.

