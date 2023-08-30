Sky Cams
Beaufort County declares state of emergency until Sept. 3

(AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - Beaufort County has issued a state of emergency until Sept. 3.

Officials say this declaration allows government officials to take any immediate necessary action to mitigate emergencies within the county to cope with existing and anticipated dangers presented by Hurricane Idalia. 

These actions may include imposing curfews, re-entry procedures and any other short term emergency matters.

At this time, no actions have been imposed relating to curfews or limits of travel.

