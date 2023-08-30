Bryan Co. declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of potential impacts of Hurricane Idalia.

In the event of hurricane damage, the emergency declaration allows the Bryan County Board of Commissioners to have the necessary tools to respond quickly and ensure a speedy recovery.

This also allows the County to request state resources such as equipment and money for response and recovery, if necessary. The state has also declared a state of emergency.

