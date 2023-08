RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon will be implementing a curfew, according to Effingham County EMA.

The curfew will be from 7 p.m. Wednesday night to 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

City of Rincon has implemented a curfew from 7pm tonight until 7am Thursday morning. — EEMA (@EffinghamEMA) August 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.