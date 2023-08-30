City of Savannah opening safety center at Savannah Cultural Arts Center
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is opening a safety center at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center at 201 Montgomery Street.
According to the city, the shelter will be open to those who “need a space to get out of the storm.” Sleeping cots, water, and snacks will be provided as supplies are available.
The safety center will open Wednesday at noon and close at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Pets will not be allowed at the center.
All tour operations have been suspended in the city as well.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.