City of Savannah opening safety center at Savannah Cultural Arts Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is opening a safety center at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center at 201 Montgomery Street.

According to the city, the shelter will be open to those who “need a space to get out of the storm.” Sleeping cots, water, and snacks will be provided as supplies are available.

The safety center will open Wednesday at noon and close at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Pets will not be allowed at the center.

All tour operations have been suspended in the city as well.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.