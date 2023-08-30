Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Emergency Shelter opening in Jasper County

(WGEM)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - Emergency Shelter is opening in Jasper County Wednesday.

Officials are urging people who have no place to go for safety from Hurricane Idalia to go to an emergency shelter opening at 10 a.m. at Ridgeland School.

This shelter, operated by Jasper County Emergency Services along with support from state and local partners, can accommodate anyone who needs a safe place to stay temporarily along with their pets, officials say.

People coming to the shelter, located at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland, should bring with them the following:

  • Personal hygiene products.
  • Bedding items such as their own blankets and pillows
  • Important documents for identification,
  • A 3 day supply food for those with restrictive diets,
  • At least a 7 day supply of any medications along with prescription information.
  • A more extensive list of items can be viewed from DHEC.

Residents seeking shelter with their pets MUST bring a crate, pet food, vaccination records and rabies certificate, most recent heartworm test, most recent FeLV/FIV test result (for cats), at least a 7 day supply of their medications, litter and litterbox (for cats), cleaning supplies, food and water bowls.

Pets who are not service animals will not be permitted in the main shelter area due to safety considerations.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
Idalia to make landfall as a CAT 4 hurricane, impacts expected Wednesday
Curfew could be put in place in Savannah, according to city
Talmadge Bridge (Source: WTOC)
GDOT preparing to close bridges on Wednesday, including the Talmadge Bridge

Latest News

Hilton Head Island preparing for Idalia
Hilton Head Island preparing for Idalia
Preparing for impacts on Tybee Island
Hilton Head Island preparing for Idalia
Hilton Head Island preparing for Idalia
Hilton Head Island preparing for Idalia