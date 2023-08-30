Emergency Shelter opening in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - Emergency Shelter is opening in Jasper County Wednesday.

Officials are urging people who have no place to go for safety from Hurricane Idalia to go to an emergency shelter opening at 10 a.m. at Ridgeland School.

This shelter, operated by Jasper County Emergency Services along with support from state and local partners, can accommodate anyone who needs a safe place to stay temporarily along with their pets, officials say.

People coming to the shelter, located at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland , should bring with them the following:

Personal hygiene products.

Bedding items such as their own blankets and pillows

Important documents for identification,

A 3 day supply food for those with restrictive diets,

At least a 7 day supply of any medications along with prescription information.

A more extensive list of items can be viewed from DHEC

Residents seeking shelter with their pets MUST bring a crate, pet food, vaccination records and rabies certificate, most recent heartworm test, most recent FeLV/FIV test result (for cats), at least a 7 day supply of their medications, litter and litterbox (for cats), cleaning supplies, food and water bowls.

Pets who are not service animals will not be permitted in the main shelter area due to safety considerations.

