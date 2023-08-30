Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Hilton Head Island preparing for Idalia

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - One of the biggest concerns with Idalia is its potential to cause power outages around our area.

They already have field crews put up in hotels around the Lowcountry that could be first on scene to any potential problems caused by the storm.

The electric company says they will likely work on any power outages or other issues until the sun goes down Wednesday from there they would resume work Thursday morning with daylight.

That does leave the potential for overnight outages, but Palmetto Electric says they are taking every step they can to avoid that.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
Idalia to make landfall as a CAT 4 hurricane, impacts expected Wednesday
Curfew could be put in place in Savannah, according to city
Talmadge Bridge (Source: WTOC)
GDOT preparing to close bridges on Wednesday, including the Talmadge Bridge

Latest News

Tybee Island preparing for Idalia impacts
Tybee Island prepares for Idalia
City of Savannah drone view
Chatham County, City of Savannah declare local state of emergency ahead of Idalia
Source: WTOC
One person dies in crash in Jasper County
Idalia to make landfall as a CAT 4 hurricane, impacts expected Wednesday