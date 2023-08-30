LIST: Emergency shelters opening for Idalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency shelters are opening up around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Below is a list of shelters open in Georgia:

Saint George’s Episcopal Church located at 15 Willow Rd., from 8 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 30 through Thursday Aug. 31 at 8 a.m.

Saint Michaels All Angels located at 3101 Waters Ave., from 8 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 30 through Thursday Aug. 31 at 8 a.m.

Come As You Are Deliverance Ministries located at 4429 Skidaway Rd., Wednesday Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. through Thursday Aug. 31 at 8 a.m. These shelters are run by the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless

Beds are also available at the Salvation Army and Union Mission