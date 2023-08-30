Sky Cams
LIST: Emergency shelters opening for Idalia

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency shelters are opening up around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Below is a list of shelters open in Georgia:

  • Saint George’s Episcopal Church located at 15 Willow Rd., from 8 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 30 through Thursday Aug. 31 at 8 a.m.
  • Saint Michaels All Angels located at 3101 Waters Ave., from 8 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 30 through Thursday Aug. 31 at 8 a.m.
  • Come As You Are Deliverance Ministries located at 4429 Skidaway Rd., Wednesday Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. through Thursday Aug. 31 at 8 a.m.
  • Beds are also available at the Salvation Army and Union Mission
  • Savannah Cultural Arts Center at 201 Montgomery Street will be open Wednesday at noon and close 8 a.m. on Thursday

Below is a list of shelters open in South Carolina:

  • Ridgeland School in Jasper County at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland
    • Jasper County Emergency Services ask that you bring supplies with you

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

