One person dies in crash in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a crash in Jasper County Tuesday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say a 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Snake Road about six miles from Ridgeland.

The driver of the Camry lost control, traveled left of center and was struck by a Peterbilt Trash Truck traveling east.

The driver of the Camry died and was the only person in the car. The truck driver was not hurt.

No other people or cars were involved.

