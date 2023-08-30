Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

One person dies in crash in Jasper County

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a crash in Jasper County Tuesday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say a 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Snake Road about six miles from Ridgeland.

The driver of the Camry lost control, traveled left of center and was struck by a Peterbilt Trash Truck traveling east.

The driver of the Camry died and was the only person in the car. The truck driver was not hurt.

No other people or cars were involved.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tropical Storm Watch issued ahead of Idalia
Idalia to make landfall as a CAT 4 hurricane, impacts expected Wednesday
Curfew could be put in place in Savannah, according to city

Latest News

City of Savannah drone view
Chatham County, City of Savannah declare local state of emergency ahead of Idalia
Idalia to make landfall as a CAT 4 hurricane, impacts expected Wednesday
Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Idalia.
‘We’re thoroughly prepared’: McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Idalia
Talmadge Bridge (Source: WTOC)
GDOT preparing to close bridges on Wednesday, including the Talmadge Bridge