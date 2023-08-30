Savannah/Hilton Head Airport cancels flights for Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Hilton Head International Airport has canceled all remaining flights to and from the airport for the rest of Wednesday.

According to an official with the airport, services are expected to resume Thursday.

The airport is asking passengers to check with their airlines for updates.

The airport also says no passengers are sleeping at the airport because there was a plenty of time to prepare for the storm.

