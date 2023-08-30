Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Savannah/Hilton Head Airport cancels flights for Wednesday

*
*(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Hilton Head International Airport has canceled all remaining flights to and from the airport for the rest of Wednesday.

According to an official with the airport, services are expected to resume Thursday.

The airport is asking passengers to check with their airlines for updates.

The airport also says no passengers are sleeping at the airport because there was a plenty of time to prepare for the storm.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
Idalia to make landfall as a CAT 4 hurricane, impacts expected Wednesday
Curfew could be put in place in Savannah, according to city
Hurricane Idalia
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia moving into the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

Latest News

Tybee Island prepares for Idalia
THE News at 5:30
Tybee Island prepares for Idalia
THE News at 4:30
Palmetto electric company preparing for Idalia
THE News at 4:30
Tybee Island prepares for Idalia
Tybee Island prepares for Idalia
Tybee Island prepares for Idalia