Tybee Island prepares for Idalia

By Shea Schrader
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The only grocery store on the island will be staying open Wednesday as people continue to prepare for the storm.

The good news they still have plenty on the shelves for those in need.

Matthew Pearson has been working there for 18 years and says this is the first year they will have generator during a major storm.

He says they are staying open until around 6:00 p.m. to make sure people living here and visiting have what they need.

“They may be from up north and they’ve never experienced storms like this before. Some people want to come sight see and we’re here for everyone to get their last minute things done and try to give them advice on what we know,” Matthew Pearson said.

Tybee Island Fire Chief Jeremy Kendrick wants to remind you to take this storm seriously, because it can change any time.

He encourages you to have your homes ready to have water and food and to charge your phones and have your flashlights on hand.

