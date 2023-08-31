Sky Cams
1 inmate dead, 2 others injured in stabbing at Fulton County Jail, officials say
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An inmate was killed and two others were injured during a stabbing incident at Fulton County Jail on Thursday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

At least one ambulance was seen leaving the jail near 3:22 p.m. The scene is still active, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said.

This is the ninth Fulton County inmate death this year. In July, the Department of Justice announced an investigation into living conditions, improper use of force and other problems at Fulton County Jail.

And last week, the nation’s eyes were on the jail as former President Donald Trump surrendered in relation to a Fulton County indictment.

After his arrest, Trump cited Fulton County Jail’s “poor and disgraceful conditions” in an email newsletter.

“Seeing the third-world state of that jail made me even more determined to run for president and save our country from permanent decline,” he wrote.

