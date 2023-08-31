Appling County schools closed Friday, high school football game postponed

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Appling County School System will be closed on Friday, Sept. 1.

The school system said that the decision to close schools was made due to many road closures around the county.

The high school football game scheduled for Friday night between Appling County High School and Wayne County High School has been postponed. The Appling County School System said it was trying to reschedule the game.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.