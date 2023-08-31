Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Appling County schools closed Friday, high school football game postponed

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Appling County School System will be closed on Friday, Sept. 1.

The school system said that the decision to close schools was made due to many road closures around the county.

The high school football game scheduled for Friday night between Appling County High School and Wayne County High School has been postponed. The Appling County School System said it was trying to reschedule the game.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Idalia leaving Georgia; moving up the South Carolina coast
LIST: School closures due to Idalia
Power outage
LINKS: Check power outages maps in Georgia, South Carolina
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Curfew could be put in place in Savannah, according to city

Latest News

THE News at 4
More than 50 roads have reported issues in Bulloch County
Georgia Power crews working to restore power in Chatham Co. after Idalia
Georgia Power crews working to restore power in Chatham Co. after Idalia
G.W. Oliver Road in Bulloch County.
More than 50 roads have reported issues in Bulloch County
Checking on turtle nests after Idalia passes Hilton Head
Checking on turtle nests after Idalia passes Hilton Head
Rain from Idalia closes roads, overflows rivers in Evans County
Rain from Idalia closes roads, overflows rivers in Evans County