Breezy morning, drier weather filtering in behind Idalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday will be a much calmer day across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry!

Idalia is still a Tropical storm along the coast of the Carolinas with max sustained wind of 60 miles per hour. This system will continue to move northeast, away from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Tropical Storm Idalia is off the coast of North Carolina this morning. We'll get the drier/cooler air on the back side of this system heading into the weekend! pic.twitter.com/wzZfzWd9R7 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 31, 2023

Temperatures start out in the lower 70s with a northwesterly breeze around 10 miles per hour. Watch out for debris in roadways. If a road is washed out, don’t attempt to drive on it. We also are still seeing numerous power outages this morning, treat intersections with lights out as a four-way stop.

Our inland communities were heavily impacted by rain from #Idalia on Wednesday. Many rural roads are washed out, others still have debris on them. Remember, treat intersections with no lights as a four-way stop! pic.twitter.com/yld8S3NzxN — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 31, 2023

Wind gusts this morning could still top 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will be warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll continue to dry out this afternoon and evening.

Drier and cooler air continues to filter in behind Idalia. Lows will be in the lower 70s again Friday morning with highs in the mid 80s and dry conditions.

Beautiful weather will be here for Labor Day weekend. Lows will be in the 60s away from the coast on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Labor will be a few degrees warmer, but rain remains absent from the forecast. We’ll see a warming trend heading into the middle of the week with highs back near 90 degrees.

Tropical Update:

Idalia will continue to move offshore toward the end of the week, heading toward Bermuda this weekend.

Hurricane Franklin will continue to move northeast as it weakens in the middle of the Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Jose has formed this morning, but won’t bring any impact to land.

Tropical Storm Jose has formed in the Atlantic, but this system won't last long. Katia is the next name on the list. pic.twitter.com/glVaHMpeYj — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 31, 2023

There are a couple areas of potential developments, one that could become our next tropical depression off the west coast of Africa.

Long-range models bring another low into the main development region in about a week and a half. No need for concern now but stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

