Clean up begins after tornado damages home in Liberty Co. on Wednesday

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Trees damaged several homes across Liberty County, according to the county’s emergency management, and one of them was a home on Mount Olivet Church Road.

“A long, long time. It’s going to take a while to clean,” said June Loflin.

When June Loflin came home from work Wednesday, she found a tree had fallen on top of her house and several in her yard uprooted by the tornado that touched down near her home in Fleming.

“I’m just glad I wasn’t here, because I am alive, and it’s material things that can be repaired.”

According to Liberty County Emergency Management, falling trees damaged three buildings around the county with more than two dozen trees reported down in total. EMA Director Bob Dodd says he’s happy with his team’s response.

“You can always build on what you’ve got, but overall, I was satisfied with everybody in the EOC, and all the residents by heeding to our messages,” said Dodd.

Some buildings, like a business along Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville, had some close calls with trees nearly missing the building.

But some people like Loflin weren’t so lucky. According to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service, Fleming’s tornado had wind speeds as high as 85 miles per hour and traveled about half a mile near Mount Olivet Church Road.

“It tore down one half of my shop… two vehicles in the shop are partially damaged.”

Loflin says thankfully, no one was home when the tree fell on her home and everyone is safe.

The tree damaged the bedroom, bathroom, and a portion of the living room.

“The ceiling is sinking in as of now. But, I partially fixed the roof. I put a tarp and tin on it for the time being.”

Now that the storm has passed, tornado cleanup will continue.

As for what’s next for the family that lives in this home, Loflin says they’re just taking each day one step at a time.

