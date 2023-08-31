Sky Cams
Clean up begins in Bryan County after Idalia
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County felt the storm the hardest in Wednesday morning and early afternoon.

Several trees falling throughout the county, but especially in the Richmond Hill area.

That’s something the county’s EMA specialist says was their main focus in terms of up clean up.

“Well, we’ll want to get out on the roads and make sure that the roads are clear, there’s no powerlines down or anything like that, make sure there’s no people stranded or anything like that,” said Randall McPherson, the Bryan County EMA Specialist.

Many folks in the county losing power throughout the storm.

“What is it? It’s 2 o’clock now, so 8:30 at the earliest in the morning and they just got done restoring it about 15 minutes ago at the very most,” said Frank Barevich, who lives in Richmond Hill.

And as those afternoon hours continued, Barevich says conditions near his house were calm.

“The wind itself, this is just about what it is, right. You can see trees swaying and that sort of thing. The rain has been negligible,” said Barevich.

Officials say although this storm didn’t hit as hard as they feared, they’ll still be working hard to make sure everyone is safe.

“As we get trees down, we get wires down, along that, we got stuff blocking the roads and things like that, that’s where the team has to get out and get the roads clear,” said McPherson.

