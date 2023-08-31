The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 3
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 3 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
- Calvary Day at ELCA
- South Effingham at Islands
- Wayne County at Appling County
- Swainsboro at Jeff Davis
- Whale Branch at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
- Benedictine at Westminster
- Lincoln County at ECI
- Emerald at Hampton County
- Beaufort at Hilton Head
- Woodland at Bluffton
- Jenkins at Richmond Hill
- Savannah Christian at Marist
- Claxton at Hawkinsville
- Berrien at Bacon County
- Vidala at Pinewood Christian
- Statesboro at Effingham County
- Aquinas at Savannah Country Day
- Northwood Academy at Thomas Heyward
- Beach at Brantley County
- Metter at Pierce County
- New Hampstead at Bradwell Institute
- Windsor Forest at Johnson
- Battery Creek at Calhoun County
- Truetlen at Long County
- Screven County at Westside
- John Paul II at St. Andrew’s
- Savannah at Groves
- Taylor County at Montgomery County
- Wheeler County at Bryan County
- May River at Waccamaw
- Emerald at Hampton County
- Wade Hampton at Easley
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.