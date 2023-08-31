The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 3

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 3 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • Calvary Day at ELCA
  • South Effingham at Islands
  • Wayne County at Appling County
  • Swainsboro at Jeff Davis
  • Whale Branch at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
  • Benedictine at Westminster
  • Lincoln County at ECI
  • Emerald at Hampton County
  • Beaufort at Hilton Head
  • Woodland at Bluffton
  • Jenkins at Richmond Hill
  • Savannah Christian at Marist
  • Claxton at Hawkinsville
  • Berrien at Bacon County
  • Vidala at Pinewood Christian
  • Statesboro at Effingham County
  • Aquinas at Savannah Country Day
  • Northwood Academy at Thomas Heyward
  • Beach at Brantley County
  • Metter at Pierce County
  • New Hampstead at Bradwell Institute
  • Windsor Forest at Johnson
  • Battery Creek at Calhoun County
  • Truetlen at Long County
  • Screven County at Westside
  • John Paul II at St. Andrew’s
  • Savannah at Groves
  • Taylor County at Montgomery County
  • Wheeler County at Bryan County
  • May River at Waccamaw
  • Wade Hampton at Easley

