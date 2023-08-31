The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 3 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Calvary Day at ELCA

South Effingham at Islands

Wayne County at Appling County

Swainsboro at Jeff Davis

Whale Branch at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Benedictine at Westminster

Lincoln County at ECI

Emerald at Hampton County

Beaufort at Hilton Head

Woodland at Bluffton

Jenkins at Richmond Hill

Savannah Christian at Marist

Claxton at Hawkinsville

Berrien at Bacon County

Vidala at Pinewood Christian

Statesboro at Effingham County

Aquinas at Savannah Country Day

Northwood Academy at Thomas Heyward

Beach at Brantley County

Metter at Pierce County

New Hampstead at Bradwell Institute

Windsor Forest at Johnson

Battery Creek at Calhoun County

Truetlen at Long County

Screven County at Westside

John Paul II at St. Andrew’s

Savannah at Groves

Taylor County at Montgomery County

Wheeler County at Bryan County

May River at Waccamaw

Emerald at Hampton County

Wade Hampton at Easley

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.