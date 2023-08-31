Sky Cams
Georgia Power crews working to restore power in Chatham Co. after Idalia

By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some areas in Chatham County still don’t have power after Idalia knocked down trees and power lines.

Georgia Power folks say they aren’t sure when power will back up for everyone in Chatham County.

On Rio Road, there is a tree hanging on a power line. Crews have been out here for hours trying to get power back for folks that have been out of power for 24 hours now.

On Wilmington Island Thursday morning, crews were out there trying to get power back up. There were also a few trees down including one on a house.

As far as the Southside, there are several different power companies including Alabama Power staged at the Savannah Mall.

Georgia Power representative Amanda Arnold says it’s taking a while to get power back up not only because crews have to access the outages before repair, but also because they focus areas across Georgia with the most damage first.

“We do try to allocate resources accordingly before the storm so they were staged in Macon to try to get the places as quickly as possible that we thought were going to be hit the hardest. But, we do have to make sure our crews are taken care of accommodations wise and safety wise,” said Arnold.

She says they are doing what they can to restore power in all areas. She mentioned that just because you don’t see a truck near, it doesn’t mean they aren’t working on it.

And if your power still isn’t on, they encourage you to unplug all your major appliances, so your circuit doesn’t blow when power comes back.

