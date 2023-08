Ghost Pirates Announce Updates to 2023-24 Schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates today announced updates to the 2023-24 regular season schedule. The club will now host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, October 29 at Enmarket Arena at 3:00 p.m. (originally scheduled for November 5).

On January 27, the Ghost Pirates will travel to Jacksonville to battle the Icemen. This game was originally scheduled in Savannah. Saturday, February 17, originally scheduled in Jacksonville, will take place in Savannah at Enmarket Arena at 7:00 p.m.

In addition, Savannah will take on Jacksonville on Sunday, March 10 at 3:00 p.m. at home (originally scheduled for Saturday, February 24). The home game on Saturday, March 16 against the Atlanta Gladiators has now been moved to Thursday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Additional road games have also been affected by these changes. The complete updated listing of the Ghost Pirates’ 2023-24 regular-season schedule can be found below. Dates that have been changed following the May 25 release of Savannah’s schedule are italicized.

Friday, October 20 vs. Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 27 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, October 29 vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, November 3 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, November 8 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 10 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 12 at Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 16 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 17 vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Monday, November 20 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 24 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 25 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Monday, November 27 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 30 vs. Trois-Rivières, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 1 at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 8 vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, December 14 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 21 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 22 vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, December 29 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 30 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 31 vs. Atlanta, 5:00 p.m.

Friday, January 5 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 6 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 10 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 12 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 13 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Warrior/ECHL All-Star Break: January 16-18

Saturday, January 20 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 21 vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 25 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 26 vs. Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 27 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 2 vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 3 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 4 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, February 8 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 9 vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, February 16 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 18 at Jacksonville, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, February 23 vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 28 at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 1 at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 8 vs. Greenville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 vs. Jacksonville, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 14 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 15 vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 vs. South Carolina, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 29 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 2 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 4 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 5 at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 12 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

