Guyton didn’t see much damage from Idalia, according to police chief

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Guyton Police Chief says in regard to damage from Wednesday’s hurricane, the city came out pretty lucky.

“We were kind of lucky here in the City of Guyton. For some reason, a lot of the storm passed by us.”

Guyton Police Chief James Breletic says the city didn’t see much damage. He says officers checking neighborhoods only reported a few fallen branches.

And for businesses…no alarm calls went out.

The chief says there was only one power outage, which was quickly restored.

Guyton police say they were fully prepared - putting barricades and pylons in place, filling up police cars, and testing out chainsaws and generators.

Chief Breletic says officers also loaded up cars with extra equipment and supplies but it wasn’t put to use.

“There were no traffic accidents that we had whatsoever. There were no damages to any kind of structures here within Guyton. We were just completely blessed,” said Chief Breletic.

As for the rest of the county, Effingham EMA says there wasn’t much damage either - only reporting some trees and power lines down.

