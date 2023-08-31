Heavy rain, wind from Idalia floods parts of Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Idalia certainly made an impact, pummeling Bulloch County for hours and hours with wind and rain.

A day of rain eventually flooded places like South Main at Veterans Parkway. Despite the standing water, some drivers still navigated through.

In town, Little Lotts Creek overflowed its banks and filled much of Fair Road Park and Zetterower Avenue.

Throughout the day, teams at Bulloch County’s Emergency Operations Center logged road issues and dispatched crews as soon as the storm had lifted and they could work safely.

Crews will likely be working cleanup through the rest of the week and maybe beyond.

