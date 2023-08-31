Hilton Head Island mayor says Idalia brought little beach erosion

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Hilton Head leaders are counting their blessings as they say damages are far less than they were expecting.

About three dozen trees fell around the island, but not a single person was hurt. Thursday, it’s hard to even tell Idalia came through 24 hours ago.

One day later, there are touch ups to be made.

But town leaders say on all fronts, Idalia’s impacts were minimal compared to expectation.

“We had some power outages again that was isolated, we had a little bit of water... isolated, trees down... isolated,” said Marc Orlando, the Hilton Head town manager.

One of the main concerns was storm surge eroding the beaches. Walking around with town manager Marc Orlando, he says they couldn’t have asked for better luck on that front.

“We’ve got a couple accounts of erosion, just some sandscraping but nothing of any significance whatsoever.”

The debris out on the beach was expected, and importantly the renourishment plan of 2025 is still intact. The town’s mayor saying there are benefits of their good fortunes that go beyond the dunes as well.

“It’s really vital for our businesses and for us to be open today it says a lot,” said Mayor Alan Perry.

The mayor explains the timing is impeccable... as we’re just days away from Labor Day weekend and some of the biggest crowds of the year. Judging by Thursday’s beach turnout, many of whom were hunkered down through Idalia... and for that leaders are thankful as well.

“I was watching some of the traffic cameras last night and the roads were not that busy, so they headed our warning.”

