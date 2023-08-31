Homes surrounded by water in Bulloch County after Idalia

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In some places, the rainwater soaked into the ground overnight in Bulloch County. In others, instant lakes remind folks of what we saw Wednesday.

One man says he’s always wanted to live on an island...he never expected his home to become one.

A neighborhood on Sinkhole Road saw flash flooding as rains came for hours and hours Wednesday night. It overflowed creeks and branches and sent water into yards, covering up property.

Roosevelt Williams says he’s never seen his property look like this in the 20 years he’s lived here. He says he dismissed Idalia’s impact before the storm, not anymore.

“When I left work and came home, the water wasn’t this high. As the night went on the water got higher and higher. And its dropped six inches from where it was this morning,” said Williams.

County leaders urge drivers not to travel through areas where a road is closed and ask people who live there to be careful going in and out from their homes.

The county had about 50 roads damaged or close at last count. They’ve been working to make some of them at least temporarily passable.

Public Safety Director Ted Wynn says the more extensive repairs will go into next week. They’re also calculating the damage in order to ask for state and federal disaster assistance.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.