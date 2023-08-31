Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts underway in Savannah

Crews cleaning up Hurricane Idalia aftermath.
Crews cleaning up Hurricane Idalia aftermath.(WTOC)
By Michaela Romero
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cleanup is underway in a Savannah neighborhood after a giant tree fell.

Thankfully, no one was injured. The downed tree took out the power on 50th and Habersham Street for a few hours.

Our Michaela Romero talked to one of the many people who are part of the clean-up.

It was all hands on deck for people like Gavin Warren who is a part of the Arbor Nature Tree Experts team.

”This is our first one in Savannah, but I have been texted 3 more so far, but I’m sure there will be more on the way.”

He said jobs like removing massive trees like this one take about 3 to 4 hours.

“We kinda start laying it out he’s gotta get these branches out of the way and I go in the bucket truck and let some of these branches fall and these guys are gonna clean them out and we have another truck on the way and he’s gonna load it up and we will get out of here.”

But he said they have to be careful.

“Downed power lines any potential branches that can spring up when you are cutting them, things like that.”

And always prepared.

" Andy over there is wearing his chainsaw chaps so the chainsaw doesn’t rip him up and just your standard pp, personal protective equipment.”

No matter how big or small the storm or tree is they say they are ready.

But he added that he is grateful the impact of Hurricane Idalia in Savannah wasn’t as bad as what it could have been.

“It’s not too bad, we got lucky.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Idalia leaving Georgia; moving up the South Carolina coast
LIST: School closures due to Idalia
Power outage
LINKS: Check power outages maps in Georgia, South Carolina
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Curfew could be put in place in Savannah, according to city

Latest News

Pupuseria Jireh
No power, no problem for Garden City Salvadorian restaurant
FILE
LIST: Emergency shelters opening for Idalia
City of Savannah opening safety center at Savannah Cultural Arts Center
Jasper County woman celebrating 105th Birthday
Jasper County woman celebrating 105th Birthday