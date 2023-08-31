Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cleanup is underway in a Savannah neighborhood after a giant tree fell.

Thankfully, no one was injured. The downed tree took out the power on 50th and Habersham Street for a few hours.

Our Michaela Romero talked to one of the many people who are part of the clean-up.

It was all hands on deck for people like Gavin Warren who is a part of the Arbor Nature Tree Experts team.

”This is our first one in Savannah, but I have been texted 3 more so far, but I’m sure there will be more on the way.”

He said jobs like removing massive trees like this one take about 3 to 4 hours.

“We kinda start laying it out he’s gotta get these branches out of the way and I go in the bucket truck and let some of these branches fall and these guys are gonna clean them out and we have another truck on the way and he’s gonna load it up and we will get out of here.”

But he said they have to be careful.

“Downed power lines any potential branches that can spring up when you are cutting them, things like that.”

And always prepared.

" Andy over there is wearing his chainsaw chaps so the chainsaw doesn’t rip him up and just your standard pp, personal protective equipment.”

No matter how big or small the storm or tree is they say they are ready.

But he added that he is grateful the impact of Hurricane Idalia in Savannah wasn’t as bad as what it could have been.

“It’s not too bad, we got lucky.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.