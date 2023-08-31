Hyundai Motor Group, LG Energy Solution to invest additional $2 billion in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution will invest an additional $2 billion in the battery cell manufacturing facilities at the Metaplant in Bryan County, according to the governor’s office.

The expansion is expected to create another 400 new jobs.

“In a single year, we broke ground on the largest project in state history, landed multiple suppliers across the state for Hyundai’s Metaplant, and welcomed LGES to Bryan County. Today, we’re building on that success as we continue to make Georgia the e-mobility capital of the nation,” said Governor Brian Kemp in a prepared statement. “These types of major investments ultimately go to hardworking Georgians in the form of paychecks, improved schools and infrastructure, and more. Thank you to Hyundai Motor Group and LGES for again recognizing that the No. 1 state for business is a good investment.”

In May 2023, Hyundai Motor Group and LGES signed a memorandum of understanding establishing LGES as the partner for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America’s (HMGMA) onsite battery cell manufacturing facilities.

The 30 GWh facility will be able to support the production of 300,000 units of EVs annually at full operations. Hyundai Mobis will assemble battery packs using cells from the plant, then supply them to the Hyundai Motor Group’s U.S. manufacturing facilities for production of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis EV models.

This raises the joint venture’s total investment value to more than $4.3 billion.

