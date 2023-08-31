Idalia causes power outages, storm debris in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Idalia brought wind gusts and pounding rain to the Hostess City.

A fallen tree and light pole barely missing homes near 50th and Habersham.

“So I ran and got the keys and moved her car, and by the time I went around the block, the tree came all the way down,” said Bill Summerlin, who lives in Savannah,

Further east on Wilmington Island, fierce winds knocked down trees onto driveways...forcing this homeowner to brave the elements and work to clear branches.

“I mean it completely blocked the driveway. It’s actually the driveway to our house and our son’s house. What we had to do was just cut it limb by limb and it took a couple hours.”

On Savannah’s iconic River Street, city officials kept a watchful eye on the Savannah River as a looming high tide threatened to inundate local businesses with water.

Fortunately, Idalia’s speed kept water levels at bay during high tide.

Now as Idalia leaves the Hostess City, the focus shifts to getting the power back on as both school buildings and local government offices in Chatham County remain closed on Thursday.

“They’re ready. As soon as we get the green light. As soon as conditions are safe, they’re going to get to work getting the lights back on where we’re experiencing those outages,” said Tess Newton, Georgia Power Region Communications Specialist.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.