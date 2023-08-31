Large tree falls in Savannah neighborhood, knocks out power

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Neighbors in a Savannah neighborhood near 50th and Habersham streets had their power knocked out after a massive tree fell across the road.

A transformer blew out across the street. Luckily no one was injured and there weren’t any homes damaged.

Georgia Power said that its crews, along with crews from Alabama and Mississippi, were pre-staged prior to Idalia’s arrival and are waiting for the green light to begin restoration work. Georgia Power says every storm is different so they haven’t been able to nail down a time when power will be completely restored.

Right now, they say they’re waiting for conditions to settle before getting to work.

“With safety being the top priority right now, we are waiting on the winds to die down a little bit, and we’re monitoring that regularly. So as soon as the conditions are safe to do so, we will begin assessing conditions and restoration work will begin. The crews are prepped and ready to work and will be working tirelessly to get the lights restored while they are experiencing outages,” Georgia Power Region Communications Specialist Tess Newton said.

Georgia Power said the best thing you can do to help power get restored is to give crews space on the roads when they do begin restoration work.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.