BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 50 roads have reported issues in Bulloch County after Idalia passed through Georgia on Wednesday evening.

According to the Bulloch County Public Safety department, road crews are working with power companies to begin the process of clearing lines and reopening roads. The department said more than 50 roads in the county have reported issues right now.

If you need to report a road issue, please call the county Public Works directly at 912-764-6369. Please do not call 911 unless an emergency exists.

