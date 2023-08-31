Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

More than 50 roads have reported issues in Bulloch County

G.W. Oliver Road in Bulloch County.
G.W. Oliver Road in Bulloch County.(Ken Harville)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 50 roads have reported issues in Bulloch County after Idalia passed through Georgia on Wednesday evening.

According to the Bulloch County Public Safety department, road crews are working with power companies to begin the process of clearing lines and reopening roads. The department said more than 50 roads in the county have reported issues right now.

If you need to report a road issue, please call the county Public Works directly at 912-764-6369.  Please do not call 911 unless an emergency exists.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Idalia leaving Georgia; moving up the South Carolina coast
LIST: School closures due to Idalia
Power outage
LINKS: Check power outages maps in Georgia, South Carolina
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Curfew could be put in place in Savannah, according to city

Latest News

According to AAA, gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.
Gas prices near all-time high this Labor Day weekend
Talmadge Bridge (Source: WTOC)
Talmadge, Sidney Lanier bridges reopen in Georiga
Apache Mall Roadwork
Pooler residents given chance to take survey for proposed roadwork
I-16 widening project causing more lane closures, headache for small businesses