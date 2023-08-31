Sky Cams
No power, no problem for Garden City Salvadorian restaurant

Pupuseria Jireh rolls out food truck to keep business going
By Sam Bauman
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people across Chatham County remain without power after Idalia moved across the area Wednesday.

Among those is Pupuseria Jireh.

“We find out yesterday around 10 p.m. we have no power,” said owner Sandra Ceron.

But no power was no problem for Sandra and her family.

“It was a bad day yesterday for everybody, but today you see the sun come out. Why not us? You always have to smile and be ready for the next day.”

And being ready for this day, meant rolling out their food truck, something they also did two years ago when their ceiling collapsed due to heavy rain.

“We came this morning, like scared to see stuff on the floor. But thank God nothing else happened. Nothing big, that would’ve been the worst,” said Ceron.

So, just a little power outage clearly wasn’t going to slow them down.

“We have life, our health is good, so why not keep going?”

The sound of generators drowning out their cooking but doing nothing to quiet their joy.

“Because I believe in God and my faith is not in man it’s in God,” Ceron says.

They know they can’t bring the power back or undo damage.

“Some people got it worse than us, so we should be happy with what we have right now,” said Ceron.

And what they have to offer is filling, in more than one way.

“‘At least we are eating pupusas,’ they say. Better than knocking on the doors and seeing nobody inside. So, we’re here.”

