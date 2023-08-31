Over 40 animals return to Coastal Pet Rescue after being evacuated

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Families across the area prepared their homes for the hurricane, but what about our four-legged friends without homes? Well at Coastal Pet Rescue, the director and founder says the community came together to help them out.

“We had 41 dogs and cats and kittens that needed to be removed and by Tuesday at 7 p.m. All of them were out.”

Coastal Pet Rescue director Lisa Scarbrough says they started hurricane prepping last Friday urging people to house the animals during the storm.

She says aside from damage to the kennel roof, they came out okay.

Being in a heavily wooded area, she says there’s still lots of clean-up. The director says volunteers are already helping pick up debris and prepare the shelter for the animals to return.

She says even being at full capacity, all animals had safe places to stay during the storm.

“Being able to send the animals out to fosters closer-by makes everything a little bit easier. but like I said, we started on Friday moving pets and that advantage of having additional days made sure everyone was placed by Tuesday evening.”

She says a few animals have returned with rest coming back after Labor Day.

