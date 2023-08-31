Rain from Idalia closes roads, overflows rivers in Evans County

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County crews are working to clear roads inundated with flood waters from Hurricane Idalia.

Nine inches of rain fell in the Evans County area in just a matter of hours Wednesday. Along the Canoochee River, the banks are still overflowing almost a day later.

Across the county rivers, creeks, and ponds simply just couldn’t hold the amount of rain that fell here.

WTOC rode along with emergency management crews all day Thursday. They say the flooding has led to problems on area roadways.

Right now, officials say six roads are closed in Evans County because of storm damage.

Driving around Thursday, we saw some homes cut off due to flood waters. A chunk of land also buckled on the side of one road.

Areas that are typically wooded look more like swamps as creeks remain overflowed.

Here’s what the county’s Emergency Management Director had to say about what crews saw as they surveyed the damage.

“We have a lot of reports like what’s behind us here of water over roads and that’s pretty much in every area of the county. We have, at least not this bad, but some-- some water over roads. As far as trees being down, we had a few across the road. Most of the roads have been cleared of trees at this point. Wind damage, we didn’t have a whole lot. Most of our damage comes from the rain,” said Justin Denton, the director of Evans County Emergency Management.

Emergency crews say the good news is that as flood waters begin to recede, more roads will clear giving officials a better idea of any damage.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.