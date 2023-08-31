Residents suffer from water damage to homes in Appling County

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Homes damaged and flooded during Hurricane Idalia.

“When the water was coming in there, there was so much in there, I was trying to bail everything out in the bathtub,” said Carolyn Robinson.

Robinson was staying with her mother, who she takes care of, when the storm hit.

“And then I said, mama, I got to get you out of here. I said, because this water is rising too high.”

They called in the help of her nephew and sister Jessie.

“My mom FaceTimed me yesterday and when the bulk of the problem was over, my mom’s feet and her ankles were, that’s how high the water was,” said Jessie Work.

Now assessing damage...

“She has a bed that you hit the control, and the bed goes up and down, that whole bottom mechanism of that bed is gone,’ said Work.

Other items also destroyed..

“The whole back is gone, the bottom drawers are all wet. Two Chester drawers in the room have to be thrown out. Piles and piles of her important papers and clothes.”

Right now, the family is trying to get as much as they can out of the apartment to try and dry it out and hopefully save it from having to be thrown away.

