Savannah Square Retirement community without power a day after Idalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Power maps show a southside Savannah retirement community is still without power.

People who say they live Savannah Square Retirement community have reached out to WTOC concerned about the lack of electricity.

This is a particularly frustrating 24 hours for some living in Savannah Square Retirement home.

Bob Reynouard says his mother lives here and he just happened to come from Colorado to be in town during the storm. He says for his mom he’s most concerned about how hot it is.

“It would’ve been much more unsettling if she was weathering this by herself. It’s dark in there and it’s starting to heat up and of course the refrigerator hasn’t been on in that period of time. We don’t know what we will be able to salvage there,” said Reynouard.

He says the retirement community does have some generators but he is also worried for those that use oxygen tanks.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.