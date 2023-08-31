Streets, homes flooded from Idalia in Appling County

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The county’s EMA director says Idalia brought lots of rain to the people of Appling, leaving some folks in this community with yards filled with water.

Throughout the county, sides of streets and people’s front yards full of water. Some homes flooded as well.

The county’s EMA director says that during the storm, several roads were flooded with water that went several feet high.

Along with flooding, Appling was also hit with some strong winds, knocking down trees and power lines.

For those with damage, here’s what county officials say you should do.

“Take pictures and document their damages, so we’ll have a record of that. And just, stay safe. And also, people that don’t have to get out and drive on the roads, please stay in because we’re trying to work on roads and that makes more of a danger for people being out,” said Darrell Holcomb, the Appling County EMA director.

Holcomb says as cleanup continues after this storm his team will be going around the county making sure everyone is safe and getting the help they need.

