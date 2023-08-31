Sky Cams
Tree falls on home, two cars in Bulloch County

Tree falls on home, two cars in Bulloch County
Tree falls on home, two cars in Bulloch County(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A family in Bulloch County saw two vehicles and a rental home damaged during Idalia.

More than a handful of people saw similar losses but this family says despite the damage, it could have been worse.

When this giant tree fell, the roots shifted a home next door. But it fell with enough weight to land on the roof of Betty Heath’s mobile home and took out a car and an SUV next to it.

Hours of rain saturated the ground enough for winds to topple trees across Bulloch County. Ms. Heath said her family was all at home when it happened and she missed injury by a matter of seconds.

“Where it fell is where I was laying on the couch....where it fell. And I just happened to have gotten up,” said Betty Heath.

She says both vehicles are insured. She’s waiting for her landlord to decide what to do about the home.

The water from Idalia has proved to be too much for the ground to absorb. In one area, the yards had merged into one big lake with homes cut off from the highway.

Guyton didn’t see much damage from Idalia, according to police chief