Tropical Storm Idalia leaving Georgia; moving up the South Carolina coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect through the rest of Wednesday evening. Some tropical storm winds possible especially along I-16 and north.

The WTOC viewing area definitely felt the impacts of Idalia in the way of flooding in Bulloch, Baxley, Tattnall, Candler, and Evans counties. Unofficially we never had any hurricane force winds but we did have 66 mph winds on Tybee, and a few locations around Savannah. The highest wind gust we had was St. Simons at 67mph which broke a record for that reporting station.

HIGHEST WIND TOTALS across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Calming down for the rest of the night. #idalia #gawx #scwx pic.twitter.com/cDnqs2cM87 — WTOC Jamie Ertle (@wtocjamie) August 30, 2023

Idalia officially made landfall as a Category 3 Hurricane with max sustained wind of 125 miles per hour.

Tornado Watch canceled for all Georgia counties. Still continues for Beaufort, JAsper and Hampton counties until 10pm. pic.twitter.com/pZc83it4pt — WTOC David Turley (@WtocDave) August 30, 2023

The rain moves out overnight heading into early Thursday morning, Breezy conditions remain, now coming in from the northwest.

The end of the week into the weekend looks nicer with lows down into the 60s for inland areas and highs back up near 90 degrees.

