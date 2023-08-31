Tropical Storm Idalia leaving Georgia; moving up the South Carolina coast

(National Hurricane Center)
By Andrew Gorton and Dave Turley
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect through the rest of Wednesday evening. Some tropical storm winds possible especially along I-16 and north.

The WTOC viewing area definitely felt the impacts of Idalia in the way of flooding in Bulloch, Baxley, Tattnall, Candler, and Evans counties. Unofficially we never had any hurricane force winds but we did have 66 mph winds on Tybee, and a few locations around Savannah. The highest wind gust we had was St. Simons at 67mph which broke a record for that reporting station.

Idalia officially made landfall as a Category 3 Hurricane with max sustained wind of 125 miles per hour.

The rain moves out overnight heading into early Thursday morning, Breezy conditions remain, now coming in from the northwest.

The end of the week into the weekend looks nicer with lows down into the 60s for inland areas and highs back up near 90 degrees.

