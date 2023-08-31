UPDATES: Trump hearings, trials will be YouTube live streamed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time in American history, cameras and live streaming coverage will be allowed inside the courtroom when a former U.S. president stands trial for allegedly running a criminal enterprise designed to overturn the lawful results of an election.

On Thursday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said he will permit a live YouTube stream of all related hearings and trials that emanating from District Attorney Fani Willis’ vast, sweeping indictment of former President Donald Trump. The live stream will be operated by the court.

Also on Thursday:

Trump pleaded not guilty to all of the charges brought against him by Willis two weeks ago. Trump and 18 other co-defendants are accused of attempting to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

As expected, Trump’s new Georgia lead attorney, Steven Sadow , also filed a motion to sever Trump’s indictment from those issued by Willis. Trump’s motion follows similar attempts from his former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and Trump attorney Sidney Powell, to do the same. Trump also waived his Sept. 6 arraignment.

Harrison Floyd , who was the only one of the 19 Trump co-defendants who was jailed after failing to arrange a bond settlement, is seemingly going to run for Congress. Floyd’s Instragam profile has been updated with Floyd’s bio to read, “Veteran. Retired MMA Fighter. Soon-to-be husband. Republican running for Congress in GA-07. The future starts with us.”

Gov. Brian Kemp said he will not call a special legislative session to sanction Willis as a form of retaliation against the DA for her investigation and charges of election interference against Trump and 18 of his GOP allies.

“Up to this point, I have not seen any evidence that DA Willis’ actions, or lack thereof, warrant action by the prosecuting attorney oversight counsel,” Kemp said during a news conference. “As long as I’m governor, we are going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps politically.”

Earlier this month, state Sen. Colton Moore (R-Trenton) called on Kemp to call an emergency session.

As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis.



America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents. pic.twitter.com/gpzg2l5uIU — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) August 17, 2023

Late Wednesday afternoon, Trump posted a series of video on his social media platform, Truth Social, one of which commended Moore.

Late developments from Wednesday

On Wednesday, Sadow filed a response in Fulton County Superior Court to Willis’ attempt at an Oct. 26, 2023, trial date for all 19 defendants named in her office’s sweeping, historic indictment.

Sadow’s motion also confirms Trump will be seeking to remove his case from state court to federal court, similar to the attempt by his former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to do the same.

On Tuesday, Willis filed a motion seeking to expedite all of the 19 co-defendants’ cases. Her office’s motion came after co-defendants Kenneth Cheseboro and Sidney Powell both filed motions for a speedy trial.

Trump and all of his co-defendants were set to be arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 6, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Besides Trump, several have already entered “not guilty” pleas and waived their arraignment dates.

This story is developing.

