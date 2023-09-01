5 juveniles charged after playing “Ding Dong Ditch” on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Police say five juveniles have been charged with criminal trespass after playing the game “Ding Dong Ditch.”

All of this stems from an investigation last Sunday. Police say a group of teens knocked on William Cole’s house.

They say Cole chased the teens away before getting in his car and chasing them. Police say he even tried to hit them with the car.

Police also say Cole is accused of choking one of the teens.

He was arrested last week and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree.

As the investigation continued, detectives have charged five juveniles. Those cases will now go to the Chatham County Juvenile Court.

