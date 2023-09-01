Community helps residents at senior apartment complex during power outage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the peak of Idalia, some 50,000 Georgia Power Savannah customers were without power Wednesday.

Georgia Power told Mayor Johnson their crews have been working around the clock to get the electricity back on. Thursday night, they’re reporting that number is now down to approximately 7,800.

After several intense hours of waiting and worrying, residents at the Veranda at Midtown finally got some good news. Their electricity was restored around 8 p.m. but they are thankful for the community response they received in their time of need.

“It’s amazing how people have just taken care of us, and that’s what we do, it’s the hostess city taking care of the mostest people,” said Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan.

Two senior living centers had been without power for over 24 hours. It was a frustrating predicament, especially for those confined to a wheelchair and those who rely on medical devices. But, a call for help was answered this afternoon…

Ice buckets, water bottles, and food came in truckloads, and volunteers hiked the four floors to deliver hope amid the darkness.

Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan and Alderman Detric Leggett were on the scene nearly all day making phone calls to get these seniors some relief.

“We went to city offices, city staff came out and we had multiple people who would come out,” said Alderman Legget.

Churches opened their doors, restaurants offered free meals, and Chatham Area Transit offered transportation. But without air conditioning, temperatures rose, along with fear and frustration.

One resident said, “I have water that I pour on the top of my head. I take water and I splash my legs with it to help keep me cool, and that’s how I can handle this heat.”

Another resident said, “I don’t carry a flashlight but I got it this time, because this building is dark, and I don’t want nobody to get hurt.”

No longer in the dark. These residents are happy to be heading home and back to their normal routines, but thankful to know they have neighbors they can count on.

Mayor Van Jonson announced Thursday night that Georgia Power now reports power has been restored to all nursing homes, assisted living facilities, senior centers, and children’s residential centers in Savannah.

